Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of DWNX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. Delhi Bank has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

