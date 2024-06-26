Delhi Bank Corp. (DWNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 15th

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Delhi Bank Price Performance
Shares of DWNX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. Delhi Bank has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $20.75.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
