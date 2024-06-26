Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.24

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

