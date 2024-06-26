Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.00

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 30750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.38).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Devolver Digital to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on DEVO
Devolver Digital Stock Up 3.3 %
About Devolver Digital
Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Devolver Digital
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.