Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.00

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31 ($0.39), with a volume of 30750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.38).

Separately, Shore Capital upgraded Devolver Digital to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 20.95. The firm has a market cap of £137.90 million, a PE ratio of -1,550.00 and a beta of -0.41.

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

