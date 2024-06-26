dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $15.21 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. dForce USD has a market cap of $15.21 million and $29,556.19 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.86 or 0.00116320 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,387,724 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99146699 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $11,404.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.