Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 731,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,848. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

