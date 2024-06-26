Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Great Oak Capital Partners LLC

Great Oak Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,703 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 25.3% of Great Oak Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $56,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 669,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after buying an additional 70,547 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,589,000 after buying an additional 32,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. 187,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

