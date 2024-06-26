Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 6.5%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.81. 15,245,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 22,728,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.