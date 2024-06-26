Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Up 6.5%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.81. 15,245,721 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 22,728,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.