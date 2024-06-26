Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 2,171 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 649.6% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 26,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 69,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.5 %

ET traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.92. 16,814,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,939,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

