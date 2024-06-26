Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 569 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,710,000. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after buying an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS EFG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.43. The company had a trading volume of 601,912 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

