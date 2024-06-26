Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 2.6% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Disciplined Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,207,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,208 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 678,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,501,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.64. 2,164,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,663. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

