Disciplined Investments LLC Buys New Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 23,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 15,574,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,171,887. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.56.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

