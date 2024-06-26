Disciplined Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.42. 226,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

