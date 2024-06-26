Disciplined Investments LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 88,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

FSK stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 857,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,640. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

