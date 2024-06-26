Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:DISV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 281,535 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.