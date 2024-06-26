Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,003,000 after acquiring an additional 341,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after acquiring an additional 118,673 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.95. The stock had a trading volume of 979,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,067. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

