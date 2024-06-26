DLK Investment Management LLC Buys 8,580 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DLK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 2.3% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $565,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 108,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,438,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,108,000 after buying an additional 93,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 328.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 756,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,515. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,695,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,695,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.