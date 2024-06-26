DLK Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,900 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 2.5% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its holdings in RTX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,477. The stock has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

