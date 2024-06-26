DLK Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DLK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Business Machines by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 138,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 11,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.43. The company had a trading volume of 537,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,466. The stock has a market cap of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $130.83 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.40.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

