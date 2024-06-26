DLK Investment Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DLK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.7% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,765,933,000 after buying an additional 458,804 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,702,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,677,133,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.79. 35,110,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,018,203. The stock has a market cap of $614.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

