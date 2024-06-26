Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Robert Aflatooni Sells 827 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,643,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $154.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $333,373,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,379,000 after acquiring an additional 977,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $99,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.