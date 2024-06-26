Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $101.85

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $101.85 and last traded at $102.83, with a volume of 3564392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.41.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,638,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

