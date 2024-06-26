Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Doman Building Materials Group Trading Up 0.3 %
TSE:DBM opened at C$7.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.64. The firm has a market cap of C$616.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.58.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Activity
In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. In related news, Director Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,857. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.
