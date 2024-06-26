Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

TSE:DBM opened at C$7.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.64. The firm has a market cap of C$616.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBM shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.88.

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.24 per share, with a total value of C$434,172.00. In related news, Director Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. Also, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,857. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

