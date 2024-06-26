DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NYSE DRD traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.53. 158,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,789. DRDGOLD has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

