Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:DRREF)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.6 %
OTCMKTS DRREF traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.36. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.68. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$5.39 and a twelve month high of C$8.40.
About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.