Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Lowered to $98.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

