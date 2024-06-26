Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.36

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $40.63, with a volume of 832994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.07, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $12,310,442.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 871,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,124,503.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154 in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 35.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares in the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the first quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,511 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth $41,988,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 870,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

