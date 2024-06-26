Dymension (DYM) Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week

Dymension (DYM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Dymension has a total market cap of $285.41 million and $13.89 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00002505 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,026,243,666 coins and its circulating supply is 187,419,705 coins. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,026,172,492 with 187,340,699 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.57681415 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $13,369,598.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.