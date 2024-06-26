Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 147.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EKSO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Further Reading

