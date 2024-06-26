Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni Sells 9,664 Shares

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 9,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.88, for a total transaction of $1,061,880.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,297 shares in the company, valued at $49,698,394.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 10th, Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 18,819 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $2,068,208.10.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.06. 860,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,674. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.46. Elastic has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $136.06.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Elastic by 168.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth $64,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

