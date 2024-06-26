Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.48.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$347.78 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$751,971.80. In related news, Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total transaction of C$152,640.28. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$751,971.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,292 shares of company stock worth $6,057,269. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
