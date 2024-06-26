Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.1% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $214,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after purchasing an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,781,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 789,704 shares of company stock valued at $672,385,964 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $902.58. The company had a trading volume of 555,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,586. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $909.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $857.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $804.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $734.18.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

