Elite Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Trading Up 9.1%

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 2,741,791 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 994,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

