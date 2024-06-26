Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.43. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 969,119 shares changing hands.

EXK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

