Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Down to $16.26

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $15.77. Enovix shares last traded at $15.66, with a volume of 3,695,383 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Enovix Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In other news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $36,213.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovix by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovix



Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.



