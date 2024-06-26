Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.16. 969,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,976,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

ENVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 85.47% and a negative net margin of 1,448.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enovix news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,854.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enovix by 9.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 150,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 61,327 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enovix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,556,000 after purchasing an additional 540,399 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

