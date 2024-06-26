Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.73.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $106.00. 198,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.76 and a 200-day moving average of $104.22. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

