Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Coverage Initiated at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 269.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Envoy Medical from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Envoy Medical Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of COCH opened at $2.30 on Monday. Envoy Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envoy Medical will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Envoy Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCH. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Envoy Medical during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envoy Medical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

