Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Coverage Initiated at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 269.57% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Envoy Medical from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on COCH
Envoy Medical Trading Down 1.3 %
Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that Envoy Medical will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Envoy Medical
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCH. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Envoy Medical during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envoy Medical during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Envoy Medical Company Profile
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Envoy Medical
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.