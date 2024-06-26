Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Assurant, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Assurant’s current full-year earnings is $16.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.88 EPS.

Get Assurant alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $166.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.16. Assurant has a 12 month low of $121.51 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Assurant by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 839.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.