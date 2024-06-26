Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NIKE, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a report issued on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.81.

NIKE Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $94.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.52.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.