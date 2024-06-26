Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 595 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 108,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 169,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 261,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 423,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,519. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

