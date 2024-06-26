Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,916,000 after buying an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,114,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,258,000 after buying an additional 16,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,652,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,049,000 after acquiring an additional 235,941 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. 1,773,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

