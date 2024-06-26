Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 585 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 83,364,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,753,350,000 after buying an additional 1,642,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,657,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,832,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,630,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,909,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,207,000 after purchasing an additional 158,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,624,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.47.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $69.35. 2,443,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,614,695. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

