Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $23.44 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.46 billion and $103.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $23.44 or 0.00038452 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,972.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.27 or 0.00617305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00116414 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00269283 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00072665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,683,701 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

