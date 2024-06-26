Euro Coin Price Tops $1.06 (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001744 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Euro Coin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a market cap of $37.36 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 35,145,434 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

