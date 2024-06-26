Evercore ISI Increases Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $86.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

NYSE GL traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,810. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 89.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after buying an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 566.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 84,528 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 115.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 94.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

