Exchange Bank Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Exchange Bank grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 154.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 1,498,074 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,174.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,959 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,465,000. Constant Guidance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,342,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $936,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 922,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,476. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

