Exchange Bank Sells 296 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Exchange Bank lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 1.4% of Exchange Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 19,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the first quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 58,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 128,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 236,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,073,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,604,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

