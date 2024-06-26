Exchange Bank Sells 298 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Exchange Bank lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 10.4% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 16.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,222,055.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total transaction of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,638 shares in the company, valued at $14,414,270.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock worth $31,012,918. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,274.33.

NYSE:FICO traded up $10.54 on Wednesday, hitting $1,467.83. The stock had a trading volume of 36,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,882. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $764.49 and a 52 week high of $1,470.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,305.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1,256.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

