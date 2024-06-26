Exchange Bank Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Exchange Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.29. 3,605,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,134,259. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.