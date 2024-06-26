Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,379.52 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 7,208 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $10,379.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,696,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,963,217.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Expensify Stock Performance
Expensify stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. 358,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,185. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.25.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Expensify
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Expensify by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Expensify
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Expensify
- What are earnings reports?
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.